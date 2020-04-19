PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $4.03. 138,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,814. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.08.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,662.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Research analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

