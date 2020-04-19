Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PAHC. ValuEngine lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. G.Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of PAHC traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 120,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,350. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.40. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $36.98.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.67%. Phibro Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 66,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 26,387 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 191,170 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 166,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 76,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 77,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

