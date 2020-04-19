Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PAHC. ValuEngine lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. G.Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.
Shares of PAHC traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 120,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,350. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.40. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $36.98.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 66,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 26,387 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 191,170 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 166,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 76,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 77,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.
Phibro Animal Health Company Profile
Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
