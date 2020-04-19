Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Short Interest Update

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 11,426,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,199,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,414,084. The firm has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,164,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,157,000 after purchasing an additional 37,155 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 127,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

