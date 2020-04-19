Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSX. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.36.

NYSE PSX traded up $6.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,596,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,194. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.55. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

