Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSX. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.36.
NYSE PSX traded up $6.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,596,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,194. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.55. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37.
In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
