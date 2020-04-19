Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Short Interest Up 9.5% in March

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 5,024,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,298. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average of $123.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,738 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,099,693 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,022,259,000 after purchasing an additional 85,771 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.52.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

