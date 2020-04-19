Pioneer Natural Resources’ (PXD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $106.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $101.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.52.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $5.52 on Thursday, hitting $76.63. 2,752,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,298. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 43.7% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 285.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,859 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 144,246 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

