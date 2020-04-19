Pivot Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $135,322.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $135,322.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.02 or 0.02742973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00226195 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00057477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

