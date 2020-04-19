Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PLT. Sidoti lowered shares of Plantronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Plantronics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plantronics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.71.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Shares of PLT stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,460. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Hagerty acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,852.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $30,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,068.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Plantronics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the first quarter valued at about $81,000.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.