Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PLT. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

Shares of PLT stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,460. The company has a market capitalization of $426.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $30,576.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,068.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Hagerty purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $465,852.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

