PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Cut to $98.00

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.
PNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.86.
Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $10.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.50. 3,851,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.39.
In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
Read More: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.