PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Cut to $98.00

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

PNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $10.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.50. 3,851,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.39.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.