PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Raised to “Buy” at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $114.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $95.00.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PNC. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.86.
Shares of PNC traded up $10.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.50. 3,851,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,540. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average of $139.39.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.
In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
