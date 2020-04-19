PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Raised to “Buy” at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $114.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $95.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PNC. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.86.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC traded up $10.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.50. 3,851,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,540. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average of $139.39.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.