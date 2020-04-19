PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Rating Increased to Buy at Nomura

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $114.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $95.00. Nomura’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PNC. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.86.

PNC stock traded up $10.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,851,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,540. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.39.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

