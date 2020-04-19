Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Research analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Points International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.08 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Points International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

Shares of Points International stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 68,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,512. Points International has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The information services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Points International had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Points International by 126.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 36,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Points International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Points International by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 100,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

