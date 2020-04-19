Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCOM. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Points International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.08 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Points International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Points International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Points International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.54.

Shares of PCOM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.54. 68,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20. Points International has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $119.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter. Points International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 29.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Points International by 126.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 36,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Points International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Points International by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 100,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

