Polis (POLIS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,748.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. Polis has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $15,748.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00009514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

