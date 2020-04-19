Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 1,612,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 837,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,943,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POR stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,688. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.55.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. Guggenheim cut Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

