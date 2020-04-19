POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 596,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in POSCO by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in POSCO by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the first quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

PKX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura raised POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. POSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

PKX traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. POSCO has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

