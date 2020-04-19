PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Reaches $1.24 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $974.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Tux Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,233.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.38 or 0.02535185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.56 or 0.03270329 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00596689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00800809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00077137 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00027436 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00656818 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,617,990 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

