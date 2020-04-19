PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives $14.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (OTCMKTS:PREKF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PREKF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

PREKF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.69. 5,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,509. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

