Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

PVG has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.19.

PVG traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.31. 3,988,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,909. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pretium Resources by 11,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

