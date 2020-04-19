Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Veritas Investment Research

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by equities researchers at Veritas Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PRMW traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.66. 1,048,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,758. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,124.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

