ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at JMP Securities

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ProAssurance from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.80.

ProAssurance stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 298,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.48. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,083.04 and a beta of 0.59.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $249.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -153.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1.8% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 67,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,844,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,337,000 after buying an additional 27,182 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

