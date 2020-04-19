Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Position Trimmed by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,361 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 11.6% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. grace capital bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,818,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,174,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $300.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.04. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.