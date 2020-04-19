Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Short Interest Update

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 6,198,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NYSE:PGR traded up $3.41 on Friday, reaching $82.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,693. Progressive has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.94.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at $28,667,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

