Project Pai (PAI) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $20.36 million and approximately $963,861.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Huobi, OOOBTC and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $328.11 or 0.04536064 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00066028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013907 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005301 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008742 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,668,046,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,461,186,883 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LBank, HBUS, Bitfinex, Huobi and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

