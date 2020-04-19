Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,198,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,608. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $161.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

In other Prospect Capital news, COO M Grier Eliasek purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,352,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,517,584.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Barry purchased 4,610,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $21,992,037.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,431,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,865,955.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,767,468 shares of company stock valued at $55,100,052. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,253,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after acquiring an additional 238,986 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 415.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,919,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,971 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 819.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,694,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,231 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 853,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 114,122 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 76,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

