Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of PSEC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.17. 3,198,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,608. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $161.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prospect Capital news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,925. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Barry purchased 4,561,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $20,801,379.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,789,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,680,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,767,468 shares of company stock worth $55,100,052 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

