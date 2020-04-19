Proton (XPR) Trading Up 29.8% Over Last 7 Days

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, Proton has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. One Proton token can now be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $3.44 million and $34,169.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00054206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.83 or 0.04506999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00066330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013984 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005316 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008784 BTC.

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,586,536 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Proton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

