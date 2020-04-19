Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 1,835,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 599,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Jason Hoitt purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

PRVB stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. 789,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 4.86. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.95.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

