Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Short Interest Down 23.0% in March

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 6,179,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.72.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,135,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,286. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

