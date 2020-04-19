Public Service Enterprise Group’s (PEG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Argus

Argus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Argus currently has a $75.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.72.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.62. 3,135,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,286. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,259,000 after buying an additional 1,237,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,784,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,703,000 after buying an additional 281,413 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,892,000 after buying an additional 724,119 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,934,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,321,000 after buying an additional 1,503,077 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $222,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

