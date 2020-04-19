Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLSE. ValuEngine raised Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered Pulse Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.89. 91,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.81. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth $193,000. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.