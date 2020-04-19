Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 91,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,344. The company has a market capitalization of $133.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $17.45.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.