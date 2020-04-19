PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,339,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,912. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $1,288,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 42.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 40.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 36,590 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

