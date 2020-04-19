QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Short Interest Up 9.3% in March

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,700 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 202,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total value of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,269,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,112,954.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,276,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,527,335.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,570 shares of company stock valued at $988,785. Insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of QAD by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QAD by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QAD by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 64,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of QAD by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of QAD by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

QADA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut their price objective on QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on QAD from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on QAD from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

NASDAQ QADA traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 57,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,712. The company has a market capitalization of $797.52 million, a PE ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.24. QAD has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $54.54.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.73 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. QAD’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QAD will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.71%.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

