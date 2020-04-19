QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

QNST has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded QuinStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded QuinStreet from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of QNST traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,985. The company has a market capitalization of $390.83 million, a PE ratio of 63.54, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. QuinStreet’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 89,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $1,319,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 237,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,389 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3,374.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,266,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,923 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,553,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 524,604 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,342,000. Finally, Red Cedar Management LP lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

