Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QTNT. ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

QTNT traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 599,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,842. The company has a market capitalization of $536.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.45. Quotient has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 6.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Quotient news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 30,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 239,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Buhler bought 10,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Quotient during the first quarter worth $149,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Quotient by 157.6% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quotient by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,289,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quotient by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 177,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 67,810 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quotient by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 848,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 51,994 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

