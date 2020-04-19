R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.55. 776,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -86.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.46.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 116.79% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli purchased 9,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $99,203.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,703.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,064,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,708,440.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,520 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,299 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

