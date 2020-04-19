Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Randolph Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Randolph Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 21,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,646. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.05. Randolph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Randolph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

