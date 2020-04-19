Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNGR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 706,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 157,103 shares during the period. 27.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 19,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

