Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $551,875.24 and approximately $1,279.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.15 or 0.02740507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00225896 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00057347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00050822 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,199,800,027 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

