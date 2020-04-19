Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in March

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 6,132,200 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

In other news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold acquired 12,542 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $820,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF traded up $3.02 on Friday, hitting $63.67. 2,822,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $102.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

