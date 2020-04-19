Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 188 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,609,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 322.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,267.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,479.48.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $21.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,279.00. 2,505,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,220. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,198.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,313.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

