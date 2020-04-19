Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Raytheon by 134.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 78,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the first quarter worth about $249,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,372.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,275 shares of company stock worth $2,437,631 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon stock remained flat at $$116.96 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

RTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Raytheon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.36.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

