Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 77.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

RYAM traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 332,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,943. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $68.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $15.66.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

