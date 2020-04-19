Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RYN. Raymond James reduced their price target on Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rayonier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Rayonier alerts:

RYN stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 531,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,918. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 8.32%. Rayonier’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP W. Rhett Rogers acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $36,060.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,409.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,490 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,481,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.