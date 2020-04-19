Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 454.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

RTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.36.

Raytheon stock remained flat at $$116.96 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.88. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,631 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.