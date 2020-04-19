RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.75.

Shares of ROLL traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.87. 141,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,381. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.51. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $185.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $199,065.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 513,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after buying an additional 134,685 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,023,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

