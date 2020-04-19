RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Alembic Global Advisors

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $89.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 28.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

ROLL traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.87. 141,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,381. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $185.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.17 and a 200 day moving average of $155.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $199,065.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,510,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,532,000 after acquiring an additional 28,980 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 513,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,902,000 after acquiring an additional 134,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 348,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,767 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

