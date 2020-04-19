RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of RICK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 233,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,287. The stock has a market cap of $81.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.18 million for the quarter. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 13.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RCI Hospitality announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RCI Hospitality (RICK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.